Navy Band visits Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (March 8, 2020) Capt. Kenneth Collins, commanding officer, from Reno, Nev., greets audience members following a United States Navy Band performance at the Charlotte Harbor Events and Convention Center in Punta Gorda, Fla. The Navy Band connected with communities across six states during a 20-city tour of the Southeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm/Released)

