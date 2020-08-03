PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (March 8, 2020) Capt. Kenneth Collins, commanding officer, from Reno, Nev., greets audience members following a United States Navy Band performance at the Charlotte Harbor Events and Convention Center in Punta Gorda, Fla. The Navy Band connected with communities across six states during a 20-city tour of the Southeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm/Released)
This work, Navy Band visits Punta Gorda [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
