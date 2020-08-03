PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (March 8, 2020) Musician 1st Class Joseph Gonzalez, from San Antonio, Texas, performs with the United States Navy Band at the Charlotte Harbor Events and Convention Center in Punta Gorda, Fla. The Navy Band connected with communities across six states during a 20-city tour of the Southeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2020 21:47
|Photo ID:
|6131840
|VIRIN:
|200308-N-LC494-1185
|Resolution:
|5144x3423
|Size:
|8.83 MB
|Location:
|PUNTA GORDA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Band visits Punta Gorda [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
