The attendants of the ship commissioning ceremony stand in applause as retired Chief Warrant Officer Four and Medal of Honor Recipient, Hershel Woodrow Williams finishes his speech March 7, 2020 in Norfolk, VA.

The ship commissioning ceremony continues a tradition three centuries old, observed by navies around the world and by our own Navy since December 1775, when “Alfred”, the first ship of the Continental Navy, was commissioned at Philadelphia. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno)

