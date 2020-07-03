Members of the ship commissioning committee stand for the advance of the colors, March 7, 2020 in Norfolk, VA.

The ship commissioning ceremony continues a tradition three centuries old, observed by navies around the world and by our own Navy since December 1775, when “Alfred”, the first ship of the Continental Navy, was commissioned at Philadelphia. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno)

