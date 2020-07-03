Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams commissioning [Image 12 of 13]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams commissioning

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Members of the ship commissioning committee clap and enjoy the “man our ship and bring her to life” part of the ceremony, March 7, 2020 in Norfolk, VA.
    The ship commissioning ceremony continues a tradition three centuries old, observed by navies around the world and by our own Navy since December 1775, when “Alfred”, the first ship of the Continental Navy, was commissioned at Philadelphia. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 21:20
    Photo ID: 6131836
    VIRIN: 200307-M-DG494-285
    Resolution: 7843x5083
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams commissioning [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Fernando Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

