Brothers in Arms and at Home

Lt. Col. Julio Rodriguez (right) and his brother Lt. Col. Antonio Rodriguez (left) pose in front of their respective aircraft February 27, 2020 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Julio is an F-16 pilot with the 18th Aggressor Squadron, while Antonio is a KC-135 pilot with the 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Zachary Heal)

