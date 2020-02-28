Lt. Col. Julio Rodriguez (right) and his brother Lt. Col. Antonio Rodriguez (left) pose in front of their respective aircraft February 27, 2020 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Julio is an F-16 pilot with the 18th Aggressor Squadron, while Antonio is a KC-135 pilot with the 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Zachary Heal)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2020 21:03
|Photo ID:
|6131829
|VIRIN:
|200228-F-UZ569-1001
|Resolution:
|6769x4835
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Brothers in Arms and at Home [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zachary Heal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT