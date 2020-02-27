Brothers in Arms and at Home

Lt. Col. Julio Rodriguez (right), an 18th Agressor Squadron pilot, and his brother Lt. Col. Antonio Rodriguez (left), a 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron pilot, walk to an F-16C Fighting Falcon February 27, 2020 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The Rodriguez brothers were sent to Andersen to participate in Cope North 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Heal)

