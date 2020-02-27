Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brothers in Arms and at Home

    Brothers in Arms and at Home

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.27.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Heal 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Julio Rodriguez salutes his brother Lt. Col. Antonio Rodriguez before takeoff in an F-16C Fighting Falcon February 27, 2020 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Heal)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brothers in Arms and at Home [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zachary Heal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

