    New year, new commander [Image 3 of 3]

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Col. Jay Johnson, 403rd Maintenance Group commander, symbollically passes the 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron to new commander Maj. Matthew Goldey in the Roberts Maintenance facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Jan. 11, 2020. Previously, Goldey served as an operations officer for the 403rd Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 16:16
    Photo ID: 6131567
    VIRIN: 200111-F-KV687-1087
    Resolution: 780x779
    Size: 179.33 KB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New year, new commander [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler AFB
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    403rd wing

