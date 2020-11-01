New year, new commander

Col. Jay Johnson, 403rd Maintenance Group commander, relinquishes Lt. Col. Brian Horton of his duties as 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Group commander as incoming commander, Maj. Matthew Goldey, looks on at the Roberts Maintenance Facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Jan. 11, 2020. Horton will be continuing his career at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman)

