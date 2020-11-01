New year, new commander

Col. Jay Johnson, 403rd Maintenance Group commander, symbollically passes the 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron to new commander Maj. Matthew Goldey in the Roberts Maintenance facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Jan. 11, 2020. Previously, Goldey served as an operations officer for the 403rd Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman)
