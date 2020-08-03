Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    139th Services Flight evaluated for food service award [Image 3 of 6]

    139th Services Flight evaluated for food service award

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Evelyn Snead, a services specialist assigned to the 139th Services Flight, Missouri Air National Guard, was awarded the Hennessy Travelers Association Award during the Air National Guard’s Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth Disney Award evaluation at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 8, 2020. The award is given to a unit for their outstanding performance in overall dining facility experience and food service. The winner of the award will be announced at a later date. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 139th Services Flight evaluated for food service award [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri
    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    usaf
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base
    139th AW

