Airmen assigned to the 139th Services Flight and 139th Student Flight, Missouri Air National Guard, scored an excellent during the Air National Guard’s Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth Disney Award evaluation March 8, 2020 at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri. The award is given to an a unit for their outstanding performance in overall dining facility experience and food service. The winner of the award will be announced at a later date. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2020 Date Posted: 03.08.2020 16:06 Photo ID: 6131557 VIRIN: 200308-Z-UP142-0030 Resolution: 5362x3575 Size: 1.74 MB Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 139th Services Flight evaluated for food service award [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.