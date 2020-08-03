139th Services Flight evaluated for food service award

Tech. Sgt. Ashley Jenkins, a services craftsman assigned to the 139th Services Flight, Missouri Air National Guard, was recognized as a professional performer during the Air National Guard’s Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth Disney Award evaluation at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 8, 2020. The award is given to a unit for their outstanding performance in overall dining facility experience and food service. The winner of the award will be announced at a later date. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

