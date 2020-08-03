Airman 1st Class Veronica Baczek conducts hearing tests as part of the 104th Fighter wing's periodic health assessments on March 8, 2020. Baczek works in public health and is also a student at Worcester State pursuing her bachelor's degree. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Camille Lienau)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2020 16:22
|Photo ID:
|6131492
|VIRIN:
|200308-Z-TN372-3006
|Resolution:
|7348x5248
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ensuring medical readiness through PHast Track [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Camille Lienau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ensuring medical readiness through PHAst track
LEAVE A COMMENT