    Ensuring medical readiness through PHast Track

    Ensuring medical readiness through PHast Track

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Photo by Airman Camille Lienau 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Veronica Baczek conducts hearing tests as part of the 104th Fighter Wing's periodic health assessments on March 8, 2020. Baczek works in public health and is also a student at Westfield State pursuing her bachelor's degree. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Camille Lienau)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ensuring medical readiness through PHast Track [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Camille Lienau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestormer
    Camille Lienau

