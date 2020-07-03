Senior Airman Austin VonRichthofen helps to administer hearing tests as part of the 104th Fighter Wing's Periodic Health Assessments on March 7, 2020. The PHA is a screening tool used to evaluate the individual medical readiness of service members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Camille Lienau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2020 Date Posted: 03.08.2020 16:10 Photo ID: 6131489 VIRIN: 200307-Z-TN372-3017 Resolution: 4726x6617 Size: 1.38 MB Location: WESTFIELD, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ensuring medical readiness through PHAst track [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Camille Lienau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.