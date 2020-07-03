A U.S. Army National Guard Crew Chief, assigned to the 211th Aviation Regiment, performs a preflight safety inspection on a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter during an airborne operation for the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), on Grant Smith Drop Zone near Bluffdale, Utah, March 7, 2020. Paratroopers and Special Forces Soldiers with 19th SFG routinely perform static line airborne jumps to maintain proficiency in airborne operations. (U.S. Army National Guard (photo by Pfc. Jacob Jesperson)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2020 19:41
|Photo ID:
|6130767
|VIRIN:
|200307-Z-AV530-1116
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airborne Operations [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Jacob Jesperson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
