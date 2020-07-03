A U.S. Army National Guard Crew Chief, assigned to the 211th Aviation Regiment, performs a preflight safety inspection on a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter during an airborne operation for the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), on Grant Smith Drop Zone near Bluffdale, Utah, March 7, 2020. Paratroopers and Special Forces Soldiers with 19th SFG routinely perform static line airborne jumps to maintain proficiency in airborne operations. (U.S. Army National Guard (photo by Pfc. Jacob Jesperson)

