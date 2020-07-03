Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Operations [Image 3 of 7]

    Airborne Operations

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Photo by Spc. Jacob Jesperson 

    19th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army National Guard Paratroopers, assigned to the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), load onto a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, from the 211th aviation regiment, during an airborne operation on Grant Smith Drop Zone near Bluffdale, Utah, March 7, 2020. Paratroopers and Special Forces Soldiers with 19th SFG routinely perform static line airborne jumps to maintain proficiency in airborne operations. (U.S. Army National Guard (photo by Pfc. Jacob Jesperson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.07.2020 19:42
    Photo ID: 6130763
    VIRIN: 200307-Z-AV530-1077
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne Operations [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Jacob Jesperson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

