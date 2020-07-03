U.S. Army National Guard Paratroopers, assigned to the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), practice military parachuting out of a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, from the 211th aviation regiment, during an airborne operation on Grant Smith Drop Zone near Bluffdale, Utah, March 7, 2020. Paratroopers and Special Forces Soldiers with 19th SFG routinely perform static line airborne jumps to maintain proficiency in airborne operations. (U.S. Army National Guard (photo by Pfc. Jacob Jesperson)

