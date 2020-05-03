Life at Ice Camp Seadragon

200305-N-KB401-1862 ICE CAMP SEADRAGON (Mar. 05, 2020) -- Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga, commander, Undersea Warfighting Development Center, listens to Howard Reese, director, Arctic Submarine Lab, describe the importance of Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2020. ICEX 2020 is a biennial submarine exercise which promotes interoperability between allies and partners to maintain operational readiness and regional stability, while improving capabilities to operate in the Arctic environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/Released)

