Life at Ice Camp Seadragon

200305-N-KB401-2591 ICE CAMP SEADRAGON (Jan. 01, 2014) -- Partner nations flags fly over Ice Camp Seadragon during Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2020. ICEX 2020 is a biennial submarine exercise which promotes interoperability between allies and partners to maintain operational readiness and regional stability, while improving capabilities to operate in the Arctic environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/Released)

