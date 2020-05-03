Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Life at Ice Camp Seadragon

    Life at Ice Camp Seadragon

    ARCTIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael B Zingaro 

    Commander Submarine Forces Pacific

    200305-N-KB401-2294 ICE CAMP SEADRAGON (Mar. 05, 2020) -- Mike Demello, logistics specialist, Arctic Submarine Laboratory, poses for a photo at Ice Camp Seadragon during Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2020. ICEX 2020 is a biennial submarine exercise which promotes interoperability between allies and partners to maintain operational readiness and regional stability, while improving capabilities to operate in the Arctic environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.07.2020 13:52
    Photo ID: 6130658
    VIRIN: 200305-N-KB401-2294
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

