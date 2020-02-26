Spc. Griffen Vaughn drags a hefty load as part of the Army Combat Fitness Test event during the Task Force Spartan Best Warrior Competition held February 25-28th at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kara Hanuschewicz)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2020 07:49
|Photo ID:
|6130469
|VIRIN:
|200226-Z-KO357-302
|Resolution:
|2048x1305
|Size:
|220.91 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Spc. Griffen Vaughn, Task Force Javelin’s Best Warrior Competitor [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spc. Griffen Vaughn, Task Force Javelin’s Best Warrior Competitor
LEAVE A COMMENT