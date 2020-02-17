Spc. Griffen Vaughn serves as an Aircraft Power Plant Repair Specialist (15B) for the Montana National Guard where he gets to work on helicopter engines while deployed to the Middle East support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2020 Date Posted: 03.07.2020 07:49 Photo ID: 6130467 VIRIN: 200217-Z-KO357-236 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.57 MB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spc. Griffen Vaughn, Task Force Javelin’s Best Warrior Competitor [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.