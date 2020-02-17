Spc. Griffen Vaughn is an Aircraft Power Plant Repair Specialist (15B), with Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 189th General Support Aviation Battalion who is currently deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)
Spc. Griffen Vaughn, Task Force Javelin’s Best Warrior Competitor
