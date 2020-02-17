Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Spc. Griffen Vaughn, Task Force Javelin’s Best Warrior Competitor [Image 1 of 3]

    Spc. Griffen Vaughn, Task Force Javelin’s Best Warrior Competitor

    KUWAIT

    02.17.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    Spc. Griffen Vaughn is an Aircraft Power Plant Repair Specialist (15B), with Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 189th General Support Aviation Battalion who is currently deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.07.2020 07:49
    Photo ID: 6130466
    VIRIN: 200217-Z-KO357-160
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Griffen Vaughn, Task Force Javelin’s Best Warrior Competitor [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spc. Griffen Vaughn, Task Force Javelin’s Best Warrior Competitor
    Spc. Griffen Vaughn, Task Force Javelin’s Best Warrior Competitor
    Spc. Griffen Vaughn, Task Force Javelin’s Best Warrior Competitor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Spc. Griffen Vaughn, Task Force Javelin’s Best Warrior Competitor

    TAGS

    Montana National Guard
    1st Battalion
    189th General Support Aviation Battalion
    34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade
    Task Force Spartan Best Warrior Competition 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT