flight quarters

200229-N-CJ510-0155 VARNA, BLACK SEA (Feb. 29, 2020) – Chief Boatswain’s Mate Steven Rattanavongsy watches as a Bulgarian navy AS-565 Panther helicopter conducts a vertical replenishment drill with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), Feb. 29, 2020. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

