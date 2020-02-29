200229-N-CJ510-0065 VARNA, BULGARIA (Feb. 29, 2020) –Sonar Technician 3rd Class Wesley Coultas strikes down line during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), Feb. 29, 2020. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

