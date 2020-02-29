200229-N-CJ510-0121 BLACK SEA (Feb. 29, 2020) – Chief Boatswain’s Mate Steven Rattanavongsy watches as a Bulgarian navy AS-565 Panther helicopter flies over the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), Feb. 29, 2020. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2020 04:43
|Photo ID:
|6130416
|VIRIN:
|200229-N-CJ510-0121
|Resolution:
|4640x3088
|Size:
|530.23 KB
|Location:
|BLACK SEA
This work, flight quarters [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
