CNW/CNCS Graduation Ceremony

200303-N-LW865-0241

NEWPORT, R.I.

(March 3, 2020)

Cmdr. Robert Nelson, chaplain, gives the benediction during a U.S. Naval War College (NWC) graduation ceremony, March 3. Fifty-seven students from NWC’s College of Naval Warfare and College of Naval Command and Staff were recognized for their achievements and received either a Master of Arts degree in National Security and Strategic Studies or a Master of Arts degree in Defense and Strategic Studies.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Tyler D. John/Released)

