    CNW/CNCS Graduation Ceremony [Image 27 of 28]

    CNW/CNCS Graduation Ceremony

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler John 

    U.S. Naval War College

    200303-N-LW865-0247
    NEWPORT, R.I.
    (March 3, 2020)
    Navy Band Northeast performs during a U.S. Naval War College (NWC) graduation ceremony, March 3. Fifty-seven students from NWC’s College of Naval Warfare and College of Naval Command and Staff were recognized for their achievements and received either a Master of Arts degree in National Security and Strategic Studies or a Master of Arts degree in Defense and Strategic Studies.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Tyler D. John/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 13:04
    Photo ID: 6129513
    VIRIN: 200303-N-LW865-0247
    Resolution: 4289x3064
    Size: 543.52 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNW/CNCS Graduation Ceremony [Image 28 of 28], by PO2 Tyler John, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Naval War College Awards 57 Degrees in March Graduation

