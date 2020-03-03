200303-N-LW865-0249
NEWPORT, R.I.
(March 3, 2020)
Cmdr. Robert Nelson, chaplain, gives the benediction during a U.S. Naval War College (NWC) graduation ceremony, March 3. Fifty-seven students from NWC’s College of Naval Warfare and College of Naval Command and Staff were recognized for their achievements and received either a Master of Arts degree in National Security and Strategic Studies or a Master of Arts degree in Defense and Strategic Studies.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Tyler D. John/Released)
This work, CNW/CNCS Graduation Ceremony [Image 28 of 28], by PO2 Tyler John, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
