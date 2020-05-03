Staff Sgt. Stratton, a drill instructor with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, embraces his son during Family Day at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 5, 2020. During training the drill instructors can work up to 100 hours a week, giving them little time to spend with their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel C. Fletcher)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2020 15:54
|Photo ID:
|6127863
|VIRIN:
|200305-M-LS844-0013
|Resolution:
|3136x2768
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bravo Company Family Day [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT