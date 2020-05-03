Staff Sgt. Stratton, a drill instructor with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, embraces his son during Family Day at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 5, 2020. During training the drill instructors can work up to 100 hours a week, giving them little time to spend with their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel C. Fletcher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2020 Date Posted: 03.05.2020 15:54 Photo ID: 6127863 VIRIN: 200305-M-LS844-0013 Resolution: 3136x2768 Size: 2.26 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravo Company Family Day [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.