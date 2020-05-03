Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company Family Day [Image 3 of 5]

    Bravo Company Family Day

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, embrace their loved ones during Family Day at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 5, 2020. Family day is the first time the new Marines see their family and friends since the start of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel C. Fletcher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.05.2020 15:54
    Photo ID: 6127861
    VIRIN: 200305-M-LS844-0011
    Resolution: 2863x2298
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Family Day [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bravo
    Family day
    Parris Island
    MCRD
    Moto
    RTR
    Rah
    1st RTBN

