Bravo Company Family Day

Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, embrace their loved ones during Family Day at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 5, 2020. Family day is the first time the new Marines see their family and friends since the start of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel C. Fletcher)

