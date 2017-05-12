USAG Benelux LEC SHARP Training

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Antonio McNutt, with the Directorate of Emergency Services at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, watches U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Provost Marshall Office, at USAG Benelux, as they listen to a sexual harassment and assault response and prevention training session for their law enforcement certification Dec. 5, 2017, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

Date Taken: 12.05.2017