    USAG Benelux LEC SHARP Training [Image 4 of 6]

    USAG Benelux LEC SHARP Training

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    12.05.2017

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe   

    Cheryl Hendrix, sexual assault response coordinator at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, instructs sexual harassment and assault response and prevention training to U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Provost Marshall Office at USAG Benelux for their law enforcement certification Dec. 5, 2017, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2017
    Date Posted: 12.05.2017 06:21
    Photo ID: 3999938
    VIRIN: 171205-A-BD610-1021
    Resolution: 6477x4323
    Size: 10.19 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Benelux LEC SHARP Training [Image 1 of 6], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

