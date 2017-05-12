Cheryl Hendrix, sexual assault response coordinator at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, instructs sexual harassment and assault response and prevention training to U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Provost Marshall Office at USAG Benelux for their law enforcement certification Dec. 5, 2017, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2017 Date Posted: 12.05.2017 06:21 Photo ID: 3999938 VIRIN: 171205-A-BD610-1021 Resolution: 6477x4323 Size: 10.19 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Benelux LEC SHARP Training [Image 1 of 6], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.