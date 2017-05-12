Cheryl Hendrix, sexual assault response coordinator at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, instructs sexual harassment and assault response and prevention training to U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Provost Marshall Office at USAG Benelux for their law enforcement certification Dec. 5, 2017, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2017 06:21
|Photo ID:
|3999936
|VIRIN:
|171205-A-BD610-1015
|Resolution:
|4704x6072
|Size:
|12.29 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAG Benelux LEC SHARP Training [Image 1 of 6], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT