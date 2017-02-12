Japanese American Society celebrates 60th anniversary in holiday party

Volunteers perform the Eisa Okinawan Dance during the Japanese American Society (JAS) Iwakuni Holiday and 60th Anniversary Party at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 2, 2017. The party was a way for Japanese locals and MCAS Iwakuni residents to spend some time getting to know one another by combining their cultures and sharing a night of celebrating the holidays and 60 years of JAS. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Jones)

