Japanese American Society celebrates 60th anniversary in holiday party

Guests participate in a game of musical chairs at the Japanese American Society (JAS) Iwakuni Holiday and 60th Anniversary Party at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan Dec. 2, 2017. The party was a way for Japanese locals and MCAS Iwakuni residents to spend some time getting to know one another by combining their cultures and sharing a night of celebrating the holidays and 60 years of JAS. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Jones)

