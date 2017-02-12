Guests fill their plates at a buffet during the Japanese American Society (JAS) Iwakuni Holiday and 60th Anniversary Party at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 2, 2017. The party was a way for Japanese locals and MCAS Iwakuni residents to spend some time getting to know one another by combining their cultures and sharing a night of celebrating the holidays and 60 years of JAS. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Jones)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 19:48
|Photo ID:
|3998015
|VIRIN:
|171202-M-HB452-0528
|Resolution:
|6618x4412
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Japanese American Society celebrates 60th anniversary in holiday party [Image 1 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Japanese American Society celebrates 60th anniversary in holiday party
LEAVE A COMMENT