    RSUs: A critical role in air traffic control, pilot production [Image 1 of 3]

    RSUs: A critical role in air traffic control, pilot production

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    14th Flying Training Wing

    A T-6A Texan II takes off from Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 7, 2017, and passes by a Runway Supervisory Unit. Having controllers in the RSUs helps maximize how many student pilots can be in the air at one time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Gross)

