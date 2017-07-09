A T-6A Texan II takes off from Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 7, 2017, and passes by a Runway Supervisory Unit. Having controllers in the RSUs helps maximize how many student pilots can be in the air at one time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Gross)
RSUs: A critical role in air traffic control, pilot production
