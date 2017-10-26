(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RSUs: A critical role in air traffic control, pilot production [Image 2 of 3]

    RSUs: A critical role in air traffic control, pilot production

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Keith Holcomb 

    14th Flying Training Wing

    Capt. Ricardo Torres, 41st Flying Training Squadron Assistant Chief of Training, reviews a checklist before shutting down a Runway Supervisory Unit Oct. 26, 2017, on Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi. Tower air traffic controllers cannot handle the pilot training mission’s demands alone, so they have help from specially trained instructor pilots who work from RSUs, located next to each of the three runways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keith Holcomb)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 16:37
    Photo ID: 3997435
    VIRIN: 171026-F-WW501-003
    Resolution: 5622x4016
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    • LEAVE A COMMENT