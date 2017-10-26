RSUs: A critical role in air traffic control, pilot production

Capt. Ricardo Torres, 41st Flying Training Squadron Assistant Chief of Training, reviews a checklist before shutting down a Runway Supervisory Unit Oct. 26, 2017, on Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi. Tower air traffic controllers cannot handle the pilot training mission’s demands alone, so they have help from specially trained instructor pilots who work from RSUs, located next to each of the three runways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keith Holcomb)

Date Taken: 10.26.2017
Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
by A1C Keith Holcomb