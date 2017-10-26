RSUs: A critical role in air traffic control, pilot production

Capt. Bradley Harris, 37th Flying Training Squadron Assistant Chief of Training, and 2nd Lt. John Fick, 37th FTS student pilot, sit in a Runway Supervisory Unit while helping control aircrew Oct. 26, 2017, on Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi. Aircrew circle in a large pattern in the sky to effectively learn maneuvers, conduct procedures and perform multiple touch-and-go landings, and each pilot requires a set of eyes to ensure the safety and accuracy of maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keith Holcomb)

