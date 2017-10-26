Capt. Bradley Harris, 37th Flying Training Squadron Assistant Chief of Training, and 2nd Lt. John Fick, 37th FTS student pilot, sit in a Runway Supervisory Unit while helping control aircrew Oct. 26, 2017, on Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi. Aircrew circle in a large pattern in the sky to effectively learn maneuvers, conduct procedures and perform multiple touch-and-go landings, and each pilot requires a set of eyes to ensure the safety and accuracy of maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keith Holcomb)
|10.26.2017
|12.04.2017 16:37
|3997432
|171026-F-WW501-0003
|6016x4016
|1.28 MB
|COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|0
|0
|0
RSUs: A critical role in air traffic control, pilot production
