    242nd Marine Corps Birthday Motivational Run [Image 1 of 10]

    242nd Marine Corps Birthday Motivational Run

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Angelica Annastas 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Brigadier Gen. William M. Jurney, commanding general, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego/Western Recruiting Region, led a motivational run at MCRD San Diego, Nov. 8. The run was in celebration of the Marine Corps’ 242nd birthday, which is Nov. 10, 1775.
    After nearly thirteen weeks of training, the new Marines of Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, will officially graduate from recruit training tomorrow.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 14:42
    Photo ID: 3996943
    VIRIN: 171108-M-WQ808-047
    Resolution: 5221x3488
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 242nd Marine Corps Birthday Motivational Run [Image 1 of 10], by Cpl Angelica Annastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

