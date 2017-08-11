(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    242nd Marine Corps Birthday Motivational Run [Image 9 of 10]

    242nd Marine Corps Birthday Motivational Run

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander L Gist 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Brigadier Gen. William M. Jurney, commanding general, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego/Western Recruiting Region, led a motivational run at MCRD San Diego, Nov. 8. The run was in celebration of the Marine Corps’ 242nd birthday, which is Nov. 10, 1775.
    After nearly thirteen weeks of training, the new Marines of Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, will officially graduate from recruit training tomorrow.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 242nd Marine Corps Birthday Motivational Run [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Alexander L Gist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

