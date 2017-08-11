242nd Marine Corps Birthday Motivation Run

Brigadier Gen. William M. Jurney, commanding general, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego/Western Recruiting Region, led a motivational run at MCRD San Diego, Nov. 8. The run was in celebration of the Marine Corps’ 242nd birthday, which is Nov. 10, 1775.

After nearly thirteen weeks of training, the new Marines of Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, will officially graduate from recruit training tomorrow.

Date Taken: 11.08.2017
Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US