Pfc. Dylan Kiesel (left) and Lance Cpl. Teddy Atkinson, heavy equipment operators with Supply Company, 3rd Transportation Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, use an extendable boom forklift to move shipping containers Dec. 4, 2017 at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. CLR-3 recently completed a rotation with Korean Marine Exchange Program 18.1 in Camp Mujuk, Pohang, South Korea. Kiesel is a native of San Antonia, Texas and Atkinson is a native of Sacramento, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 06:09
|Photo ID:
|3995542
|VIRIN:
|171204-M-IU921-037
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, That's how Rough Riders roll [Image 1 of 3], by Sgt Tiffany Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
