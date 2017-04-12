That's how Rough Riders roll

Pfc. Dylan Kiesel (left) and Lance Cpl. Teddy Atkinson, heavy equipment operators with Supply Company, 3rd Transportation Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, use an extendable boom forklift to move shipping containers Dec. 4, 2017 at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. CLR-3 recently completed a rotation with Korean Marine Exchange Program 18.1 in Camp Mujuk, Pohang, South Korea. Kiesel is a native of San Antonia, Texas and Atkinson is a native of Sacramento, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards)

