That's how Rough Riders roll

Lance Cpl. Teddy Atkinson, a heavy equipment operator with Supply Company, 3rd Transportation Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, uses hand-and-arm signals to direct an extendable boom forklift moving a shipping container Dec. 4, 2017 at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. CLR-3 recently completed a rotation with Korean Marine Exchange Program 18.1 in Camp Mujuk, Pohang, South Korea. Atkinson is a native of Sacramento, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards)

