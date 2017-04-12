(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    That's how Rough Riders roll

    That's how Rough Riders roll

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.04.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Pfc. Dylan Kiesel, a heavy equipment operator with Supply Company, 3rd Transportation Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, moves a shipping container with an extendable boom forklift Dec. 4, 2017 at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. CLR-3 recently completed a rotation with Korean Marine Exchange Program 18.1 in Camp Mujuk, Pohang, South Korea. Kiesel is a native of San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 06:08
    Photo ID: 3995538
    VIRIN: 171204-M-IU921-009
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, That's how Rough Riders roll, by Sgt Tiffany Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

