Pfc. Dylan Kiesel, a heavy equipment operator with Supply Company, 3rd Transportation Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, moves a shipping container with an extendable boom forklift Dec. 4, 2017 at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. CLR-3 recently completed a rotation with Korean Marine Exchange Program 18.1 in Camp Mujuk, Pohang, South Korea. Kiesel is a native of San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 06:08
|Photo ID:
|3995538
|VIRIN:
|171204-M-IU921-009
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, That's how Rough Riders roll [Image 1 of 3], by Sgt Tiffany Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
